Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking

Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the new Enmarket Arena in Savannah.

It marks the multi-million dollar facility’s official opening.

Before the first concert on Sunday, the city wanted to give residents the chance to tour and explore the arena first.

The event is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and it’s free. It’s an experience for the whole family with live music, games, tours of the arena and more.

With construction still underway on the parking lots, there will be a temporary parking plan in place for Saturday. If you are attending, parking is free, and you won’t have to reserve a spot.

Guests are allowed to park in lots B, G or F. It’s important to know that there will not be any shuttles running for this event, but there are more than 1,500 spaces available.

On Sunday, for the Riley Green concert and other ticketed events moving forward, parking will be different.

“If you show up on Saturday, we’ll have 1,600 spaces available, including immediately adjacent to the arena. On Saturday, the open house, it’s free parking the entire day. A customer going to Riley Green, I’m going to take the shuttle from downtown. Another option, increasingly popular, is taking Uber, Lyft, or taxi,” City of Savannah Chief Operating Officer Bret Bell said.

For more information on parking from the arena’s website, please click here.

*(Enmarket Arena)

