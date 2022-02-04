Sky Cams
Greg McMichael won’t plead guilty to hate crime in Arbery death

Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while running in a Georgia neighborhood in February. (Source: Glynn County Sheriff's Office)((Source: Glynn County Sheriff's Office))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP/WTOC) - The man who initiated the deadly chase that led to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery says he won’t plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

An attorney for Greg McMichael announced the decision in a legal filing late Thursday in U.S. District Court, saying McMichael has elected to stand trial for a second time in Arbery’s 2020 killing.

McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, had planned to enter guilty pleas in court on Monday when a judge rejected terms of a plea deal that was met with stiff objections by Arbery’s parents.

The McMichaels and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted of Arbery’s murder in November. They still face federal charges.

Travis McMichael has to decide by Friday whether to move forward with a guilty plea.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

