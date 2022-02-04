Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday

Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been convicted in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. (Source: Glynn County Sheriff's Office)((Source: Glynn County Sheriff's Office))
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two of the three defendants charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will now not plead guilty.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were back in court Friday ahead of the federal trial to withdraw their guilty pleas after plea deals were struck down by the judge earlier in the week.

Court will resume Monday, Feb. 7, for jury selection.

The third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan was not part of the guilty plea deals.

Both Gregory and Travis were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state-level case for killing Arbery. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Ahmaud Arbery Case

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Torance Jones
Man wanted in connection to brutal attack of 2 children
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Father arrested after baby reported missing, mother found fatally shot in Memphis

Latest News

Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena
Afghan Evacuees
Reality of Relocation: Family finds refuge in Savannah
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena