Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Two of the three defendants charged with federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will now not plead guilty.

Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were back in court Friday ahead of the federal trial to withdraw their guilty pleas after plea deals were struck down by the judge earlier in the week.

Court will resume Monday, Feb. 7, for jury selection.

The third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan was not part of the guilty plea deals.

Both Gregory and Travis were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state-level case for killing Arbery. Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

