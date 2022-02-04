Hinesville City Council approves new park, fire station

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Two new construction projects got the go-ahead at Thursday afternoon’s Hinesville City Council meeting.

The new Hinesville Fire Station and construction on the new Southside Park took center stage at Thursday’s city council meeting.

City and county officials broke ground last week on the new Southside Park, set to be built just off of Airport Road. The city council granted Sittle Construction the bid for phase one of the project for more than $1.1 million. The park will also have a new name to honor the family that donated the land.

“I’d like to motion that we name the park Krebs Park, something to curate Krebs’ name. We don’t need a first name just a last name,” said Mayor Pro Tem Keith Jenkins.

The new Hinesville Fire Station also cleared its last hurdle to construction. The council granted that bid to Lavender and Associates for just under $7.5 million.

“These contractors have met the specification, they’ve met the requirements, the bids are good, according to their review,” said City Manager Kenneth Howard.

Now, phase one of construction will begin in Southside Park. Developers are expected to break ground on the new fire station in the coming months as well.

