Honorary deputy is ‘deer’ friend of Chatham Co. sheriff

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve heard of K-9s and mounted patrol, dogs and horses that law enforcement often use.

There’s a new four-legged law enforcer in town, and it might not be what you expect.

The firing range is loud, a little intimidating, and now home to Chatham County’s newest deputy - sort of.

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher has been on the range feeding Deputy Deer honey buns during morning training.

“He didn’t even flinch.”

A few weeks ago, the yearling ventured out of the woods and onto the range, and since then, he’s been part of the CCSO family.

“Nothing bothers him, it’s just unreal. I’ve never seen anything like it in my whole life. We thought about making a place for him for a bed, but we don’t want to do that. We’ll let him do his own thing. We do leave the restroom open if he wants to drink water, but he probably goes and drinks it out of my lake around there,” Sheriff WIlcher said.

The sheriff’s office has been in contact with Oatland Island and if the deer doesn’t scamper off when he gets older to start a family of his own, he may become a resident at the wildlife center.

“It’s unnatural but I mean we love him, and we’ll look out after him and protect him,” Sheriff Wilcher said.

Oatland Island says it’s very possible that someone had the deer as a pet then put him out in the woods when he became too much to handle. It is illegal to have a pet deer in the state of Georgia, hence no bed nor fencing keeping the deer out or in the firing range.

