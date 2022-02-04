Sky Cams
Judge recused in Marc Wilson murder trial

(Source: Associated Press)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The judge in the murder trial against Marc Wilson is off the case.

Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Haley Hutcheson on the night of June 13, 2020.

Wilson and Hutcheson were in separate moving vehicles on Statesboro’s Veterans Memorial Parkway. Wilson’s attorney said he and his girlfriend were targeted and provoked due to race.

One of the state’s unmarked evidence notebooks got to Judge Michael Muldrew’s bench. Defense Attorney Francys Johnson objected to the judge having possibly seen potential evidence before the defense did.

Judge Michael Karpf reviewed the incident and determined that Judge Muldrew should be replaced on the case.

The court document does note that Judge Muldrew didn’t do anything wrong saying, “the improper receipt of school records and delivery of the wrong notebook were entirely outside of the judge’s control.”

However, they feel it is best to assign a new judge so that both parties feel they have a fair trial.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail

