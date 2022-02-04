LB4 foundation honors scholar athlete of the year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan and Lawrence Bryan III are giving back through their LB4 foundation once again.

The organization honors the memory of their son, Lawrence Bryan IV, who was the victim of gun violence in 2015. He was 23 years old.

Justin Thomas is the recipient of the award this year. The baseball and football player is a senior at Benedictine, who is headed to the University of Georgia in the fall.

Lawrence Bryan says that Justin didn’t just win the award for his grades or for his sportsmanship, but for his character.

“Keep having the character that you have, and your future is extremely bright,” Bryan told Thomas.

Of course, Justin’s peers and teammates were watching as he was honored.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.