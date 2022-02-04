Sky Cams
Liberty County locations participating in Super Museum Sunday

By Hayley Boland
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This Sunday is Super Museum Sunday. A great opportunity to learn about Georgia’s history.

Midway Congregational Church is the oldest building in Liberty County. It’s a reminder of the rich history that will be on display for Super Museum Sunday.

The Midway Museum, Midway Church, and Midway Colonial Cemetery are all steps away from each other off Highway 17. The museum will offer free admission all day, the cemetery will be open for visitors, and while the inside of the church won’t be open, you can still visit the site.

These are just a few of the opportunities to learn about Liberty County’s past.

“The unknown history that is here is coming forward. A lot of people are not aware of the deep roots of independence that were here and still are here,” said Phil Odom, with the Liberty County Historical Society.

Odom says he hopes residents and visitors alike will take advantage of Sunday’s opportunities.

For a full list of Sunday’s events in Liberty County, please click here.

