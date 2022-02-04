Sky Cams
Official Black History Month proclamation delivered to Bryan County’s NAACP chapter

The City of Richmond Hill in Bryan County, Ga.(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill has officially marked the beginning of Black History Month.

Earlier this week, Mayor Russ Carpenter presented Bryan County’s NAACP Chapter President with a proclamation officially declaring February Black History Month in the city of Richmond Hill.

The proclamation also addressed the “continued need to address racism and build a society that lives up to its democratic ideals.”

In a statement to WTOC, Mayor Carpenter said, “African-Americans have played a significant role in the history of Richmond Hill.”

Mayor carpenter also stating that, “During desegregation African-Americans were instrumental in providing for a smooth transition as our local children went to one school for the first time.”

Now, the theme for this year’s Black History month is Black Health and Wellness. The city itself doesn’t hold any events for Black History Month. However, Richmond Hill is gearing up for its Martin Luther King Jr. parade. That event had to be pushed back from January to later this month due to a spike in COVID cases. It will also be held virtually this year.

Preparations for the parade will continue this weekend with the actual virtual parade being held on Feb. 26.

County seeks historical designation for old Evans Co. school
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
An early look inside the new Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking
