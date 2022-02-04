Reality of Relocation: Family finds refuge in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC Exclusive - months after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, a family is finding refuge in Savannah.

Savannah’s only resettlement organization, Inspiritus, has placed about 115 refugees in our area.

The family has been through so much since the attacks. They had to leave their families and everything they knew to start over.

We can’t show their faces because their family back home is still at risk, but they wanted people to hear their story.

“Everything was lost.”

When the Taliban seized Afghanistan, he says it was complete chaos. No police, no protection.

“I was thinking that anything could happen... anything. And I was ready to just protect my family and if something happened to me it should be only me.”

He had a pregnant wife and small children.

“The hardest part when my wife was pregnant and I never know what will happen next.”

He says since he worked for the United States government, they were a direct target. Making the list of families who could evacuate. But it took two sleepless weeks to get out, and what’s usually a 15 minute ride to the airport turned into 12 hours.

“Thousands of people were at the gates and it was impossible to get to the airport.”

He says when they got there they knew they were starting over.

“We left everything behind. Our bags our clothes everything.”

He says they were on a military base in Germany with around 14,000 other families sleeping on the floor for more than three weeks. Then, they stayed in Philadelphia for a short time.

His family arrived in Savannah at Wesley Gardens Retreat with their newborn baby in December.

“This heart really broken in two with your home and your family back in Afghanistan and you feeling grateful to be in Savannah and yet also a level of guilt,” said Abbie Sprunger, Caretaker of Wesley Gardens Retreat.

Sprunger says sometimes they only had a 24-hour notice to prepare for a family. 23 families have been through the retreat so far.

“It worked out great that we’re on 40 acres because a lot of it I think was offering their souls a space to be where they were,” Sprunger said.

This family is now in a place of their own, but they say what people don’t realize is Afghanistan is still in crisis and they think of their families who are still there.

“It’s never easy to leave everybody behind. Your home, your parents, siblings. You never know when you will meet them again.”

He says this is a new beginning and each day it gets better.

“That’s what I’m thinking about today. I have a job, I have a home. I have new friends. I don’t forget what happened but I only think about the future.”

You can hear the full interview below:

There are still thousands of refugees at military bases waiting to resettle.

Refugees normally have two years to pursue permanent residency, but the organization said less than 2% of refugees in Georgia get approved for asylum. Advocates are pushing for Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act to speed up the process.

