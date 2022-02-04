Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Texas man pleads not guilty to making threats after election

The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its...
The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Texas man accused of posting a message on Craigslist after the 2020 election calling on “patriots” in Georgia to “put a bullet” in three government officials has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

Chad Stark and his attorney appeared briefly by video Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard in Atlanta.

The 54-year-old Stark pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats. He remains free on bond.

The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torance Jones
Man wanted in connection to brutal attack of 2 children
A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
We’re getting a sneak peek of the latest U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Savannah.
Tour inside Savannah’s namesake ship
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail

Latest News

Torance Jones
UPDATE: Man arrested after two Appling Co. kids brutally attacked
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, signs executive order; US economy adds 467,000 jobs in January
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
FILE - Former New York City policeman Frank Serpico appears on a New York television program,...
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says