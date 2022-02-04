Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thunderbolt Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk at the Enmarket in Thunderbolt who handed over cash last Monday around 10 p.m.

Police say he then ran away before getting in a dark colored SUV at Whatley Avenue and Victory Drive.

If you know anything, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Torance Jones
Man wanted in connection to brutal attack of 2 children
A mother says racism is the reason she was assaulted in downtown Savannah.
Woman claims attack started after defending server from racial slurs
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday
We’re getting a sneak peek of the latest U.S. Navy ship to bear the name Savannah.
Tour inside Savannah’s namesake ship
Family files lawsuit over man’s death at Chatham Co. jail

Latest News

Torance Jones
UPDATE: Man arrested after two Appling Co. kids brutally attacked
VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
Community day this weekend for new arena
Community day this weekend for new arena
Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right) have been...
Greg, Travis McMichael withdraw guilty pleas; federal trial to begin Monday