VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thunderbolt Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery.
Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk at the Enmarket in Thunderbolt who handed over cash last Monday around 10 p.m.
Police say he then ran away before getting in a dark colored SUV at Whatley Avenue and Victory Drive.
If you know anything, you are asked to call police.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.