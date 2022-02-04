VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WTOC) - The Thunderbolt Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk at the Enmarket in Thunderbolt who handed over cash last Monday around 10 p.m.

Police say he then ran away before getting in a dark colored SUV at Whatley Avenue and Victory Drive.

If you know anything, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.