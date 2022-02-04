Warm start before a cold front brings in rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are very warm this morning with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Many of us are within a degree or two of our average high for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s away from the coastline, but this spring-like weather won’t last long!

Friday Tybee Tides: 0.1′ 4:19AM I 7.9′ 10:31AM I -0.3 4:47PM

Most of the rain will remain to our west during the morning commute, but we’ll see rain build in toward the coast during the afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through. If you have evening plans, make sure you have your rain gear and give yourself extra time to get where you are going.

Cooler air moves in overnight into Saturday morning with lows back in the mid 40s at sunrise. Showers linger during the early morning hours, followed by drier conditions and afternoon highs only in the mid 50s.

Cooler air remains in place on Sunday with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s along with highs near 50 degrees. The best chance for spotty showers will be along the coast on Sunday, with drier weather likely west of I-95.

Low-end rain chances hold into the Monday morning commute with temperatures near 40 degrees as we head out the door. Highs will once again be in the mid 50s on Monday, 60s and drier weather return Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

