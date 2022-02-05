Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who fell into the Ogeechee River Saturday afternoon. Officials have identified the man as 48-year-old Gregory Lee Jackson.

According to their Facebook page, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:10 p.m. that said witnesses saw a man and his dog on a small boat go into the river in the Cove area.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office tells WTOC the boat took on water and overturned.

Officials said bystanders threw out a life preserver for Jackson, but he was trying to get his dog to safety.

While rescuing his dog, he went under the water and never resurfaced.

Divers recovered Jackson’s body just after 3 p.m.

The Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services deployed their Search and Rescue divers. Chatham County, Richmond Hill Police Department, Richmond Hill Fire Department, and the Coast Guard also helped with the search.

