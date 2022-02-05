Cloudy, cool & damp weather moves in Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures will dip into the 40s after sunset as cloud cover increases throughout the evening.

If you have dinner plans tonight, you won’t have to worry about rain, but a few showers will move up along the coast overnight. Temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 30s for inland communities with lows in the 40s along the coast.

Many communities away from the coast will dip into the 30s overnight, but temperatures should remain above freezing. pic.twitter.com/nwHB3El1eY — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 5, 2022

Sunday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 5:51AM I 7.6′ 12:04PM I 1.5′ 6:12PM

Sunday starts off cloudy and cool with scattered light showers moving up along the coast. Dreary weather persists throughout the day with afternoon highs only in the upper 40s for many communities. Scattered showers will increase in coverage throughout the afternoon and evening as temperatures hold in the 40s.

Isolated showers will linger into Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 40s as we kick off the work week. Most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Another small batch of moisture has a chance to move in Monday after sunset, but this rain will clear out in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

We’ll see a gradual warmup through the afternoons this week, with lower 60s possible Tuesday afternoon followed by upper 60s by the weekend as high pressure builds in.

That doesn’t mean the mornings won’t be cool, lows will still dip into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning. - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

