House fire under investigation in Burton

According to the Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to a house fire on Ramsey Road...
According to the Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to a house fire on Ramsey Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.(Burton Fire District)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A house fire in Burton is under investigation.

According to the Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to a house fire on Ramsey Road around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the single wide mobile home when they arrived.

Firefighters searched the home and determined no one was in the home at the time.

Officials say the fire was confined to the bedroom, but the home suffered smoke damage, which has displaced the residents.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, but it remains under investigation.

