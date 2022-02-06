Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 02-06-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy, chilly, and damp this Sunday as an area of low pressure sitting off the Daytona, Florida coast is sending waves of moisture in from the south. There will be breaks in the rain, but this low pressure is going to take its time moving north, so we’ll be stuck in this pattern through the rest of the day and Monday. It’s chilly too! Our warmest temperature so far this afternoon is Beaufort at 45° and Baxley is only 39°. The winds are higher along I-95 to the coast to it feels like the mid to upper 30s....BBRRRRR.

Temperatures should remain in the low to mid forties through the rest of the afternoon, evening and overnight. Sunset tonight is at 6:03pm.

Daybreak Monday cloudy and damp with temperatures around 40° and a wind chill near 36°. Rain may be widespread and a little heavier as the low pressure moves north. We’re not expecting a lot of rain perhaps .1-.25″, just long lasting sprinkles/showers. I think many of us will struggle to reach 50° for afternoon highs.

Tuesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and some light showers may persist along our coastal counties with 36° inland temps and 41° for the islands. I’m optimistic that there will be some sunshine in the afternoon, but don’t hold your breath; however, afternoon afternoon highs will be warmer. I’m forecasting 57°.

High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday night bringing dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for the rest of the work week. Wednesday morning does start off near freezing for most cities away from the islands including Savannah with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures slowly climb to 70° by the end of the week with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who...
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit
VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cloudy, cool & damp weather moves in Sunday
Cooler day, scattered showers around
Andrew's Saturday night forecast 2.5
Cloudy and cool weather build in on Sunday. Few showers too!
Andrew's Saturday evening forecast 2.5
Saturday looks dry but rain tries to return Sunday
Jamie's 5:30pm Forecast