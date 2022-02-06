Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 02-06-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy, chilly, and damp this Sunday as an area of low pressure sitting off the Daytona, Florida coast is sending waves of moisture in from the south. There will be breaks in the rain, but this low pressure is going to take its time moving north, so we’ll be stuck in this pattern through the rest of the day and Monday. It’s chilly too! Our warmest temperature so far this afternoon is Beaufort at 45° and Baxley is only 39°. The winds are higher along I-95 to the coast to it feels like the mid to upper 30s....BBRRRRR.

Temperatures should remain in the low to mid forties through the rest of the afternoon, evening and overnight. Sunset tonight is at 6:03pm.

Daybreak Monday cloudy and damp with temperatures around 40° and a wind chill near 36°. Rain may be widespread and a little heavier as the low pressure moves north. We’re not expecting a lot of rain perhaps .1-.25″, just long lasting sprinkles/showers. I think many of us will struggle to reach 50° for afternoon highs.

Tuesday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and some light showers may persist along our coastal counties with 36° inland temps and 41° for the islands. I’m optimistic that there will be some sunshine in the afternoon, but don’t hold your breath; however, afternoon afternoon highs will be warmer. I’m forecasting 57°.

High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday night bringing dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for the rest of the work week. Wednesday morning does start off near freezing for most cities away from the islands including Savannah with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures slowly climb to 70° by the end of the week with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

