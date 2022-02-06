Man wanted for Hinesville gas station robbery turns himself in

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Hinesville Police Department, a man wanted for robbing a gas station on January 28th has turned himself in to authorities.

Anthony Jarod Jinks, 37, is charged with multiple crimes, including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Police say Jinks was wanted in connection to the robbery of the Sunoco gas station on West Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville last week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. The Coastal News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved.