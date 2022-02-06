Runners lace up their shoes for Critz Tybee Run Fest day two

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners laced up their shoes Saturday morning for day two of the Critz Tybee Run Fest. This is one of the island’s most popular running events and organizers say they’re ecstatic about having it back this year.

“It’s really a joy. It clears your mind, rain or shine,” said Earl Humes, who ran in the 5k.

“So many people were talking to me on the switchbacks on the course and everybody is excited,” said Jennifer Lybrand, female winner of the half marathon.

For the first time in two years, because of COVID, the Critz Tybee Run Fest brought hundreds of runners back to the island.

Organizers say about 1,100 people signed up to race over the two days. It started with the Kiddie Run and 5k on Friday and continued Saturday with the 10k, half marathon, beach run and 1 mile run.

“No matter what your speed, what your pace and if you win or not you get these great medals and t-shirts, and it makes you feel really good,” said Lybrand.

Jennifer Lybrand finished first for the women in the half marathon. She says this is her 43rd half marathon and her fastest one yet.

“Right at 1:30:00. I was by myself for a lot of the race. I was getting kind of lonely, but it feels really good. There’s some really great females. I think the second one was not far behind me,” said Lybrand.

Coming in first for the men in the half marathon is 15-year-old Carter Dehnke.

“This is the first half marathon I’ve ever raced. Toward, like, 2/3 into the race I just felt really good and just decided to start moving,” said Carter Dehnke, male winner of the half marathon.

When people weren’t racing …

“Clap my hands, stomp my feet. Give them a medal, give them some water,” said Humes.

Runners say they’re already looking forward to next year.

“It’s so individual. You can just make goals for yourself, and you find great running community and friends,” said Lybrand.

