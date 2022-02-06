Savannah Police respond to an early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police was on the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Gwinnet Street around 7:15 a.m.

Preliminary information shows an adult female received a non-life threating gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested an adult male in connection to the shooting.

No other information on this incident has been released.

