Savannah Police respond to an early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police was on the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of East Gwinnet Street around 7:15 a.m.
Preliminary information shows an adult female received a non-life threating gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police have arrested an adult male in connection to the shooting.
No other information on this incident has been released.
