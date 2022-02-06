USS Savannah commissioned in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The US Navy has a new ship in its fleet and it shares the name of The Hostess City. The USS Savannah was commissioned in Brunswick Saturday.

Saturday was a ceremonious one here at the port of Brunswick as politicians, military personnel and civilians gathered to commission the USS Savannah.

“Officers and crew of the USS Savannah, man our ship and bring her to life,” said Dianne Davison Isakson, ship sponsor.

Leaders from across the coastal empire joined with military officials and their families to mark the USS Savannah’s entry to service.

“It can not be understated the importance of this day, and the importance of this vessel,” said Mayor Van Johnson of Savannah.

The littoral combat ship will be used for anti-submarine warfare.

The ship is fast, with top speeds of upwards of 40 knots and is known for its ability to move quickly.

A characteristic that many speakers say matches well with the ship’s namesake.

“It’s fitting that it would find its home in Savannah, a city whose agility has allowed her to be a defining force in the entire scope of American history,” said Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA).

The ship will be home to 70 crew members, many who say they are proud to serve on a ship named after Savannah.

“We will carry your name forward wherever our country asks us to go. And we will represent you well. Not for self, but for others,” said Commander Kevin M. Ray, Commanding Officer of the USS Savannah.

As the ship prepares to enter into service, onlookers wished the crew well.

“We ask for fair winds and following seas for them, even as we ask for sage travel for all who have come to his place on this day to send the USS Savannah into its role in our nations defense.”

This is the sixth navy vessel to bear the name Savannah. Even though the ship was commissioned here in Brunswick, its home port will be across the country in San Diego, the ship will head to port after Saturday’s commissioning.

