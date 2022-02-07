14 years since 14 killed in Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s now been 14 years since a tragedy shook Port Wentworth.

Fourteen lives were taken and several others were injured after the Imperial Sugar Refinery exploded.

People in the Garden City and Levy, South Carolina area say they even heard it happen.

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board says poor housekeeping caused highly combustible sugar dust and granulated sugar to build up and eventually explode.

More than a year after the blast, the occupational Health and Safety Administration cited Imperial Sugar for more than 100 violations. The company was fined almost $9 million.

Since the explosion, Imperial Sugar is producing and packaging sugar once again.

The company says they have made significant strides in revamping the new plant to make it bigger, better and safer.

