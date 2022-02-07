Bulloch Co. leaders ‘cautiously optimistic’ with latest COVID update

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID case numbers remain a “mixed bag” in plenty of communities - some reasons for optimism and others for concern.

Emergency leaders in Bulloch County say they’re “cautiously optimistic” for the most recent drop in the rate of new COVID cases.

Public safety director Ted Wynn sees positives, in a good way, as he sees color codes for Bulloch and other counties lighten on a statewide COVID map. Over the past three weeks, the positivity rate for people who got tested has hovered around 40 percent.

“The infection rate remains rather high, but EMS is not transporting nearly as many patients as before,” Wynn said.

Likewise, the number of people testing positive continues to slow as well. Most recently, it’s dropped from 1,435 per 100,000 people to 1,188, while 100 or less remains the goal.

“Omicron turned out to be very contagious. I’ve had family and friends that got it. Thankfully, they recovered. But I’ve heard of cases of those who’ve not recovered.”

In August, Statesboro’s East Georgia Regional hit their peak of COVID patients with 73 and 19 on ventilators. While they’re down to 29 patients and four ventilators, it’s another number they want to see drop even more.

He still urges people to get their vaccinations and practice the protocols that reduce your chance of exposure. He says just like the numbers have started to come down, they can go right back up.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.