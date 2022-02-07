Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.(Source: State of Michigan)
By ED WHITE
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, leaving four people to face trial in March.

Kaleb Franks said he willfully conspired with five other men to kidnap Whitmer before FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020.

Franks signed a document agreeing to plead guilty as charged. Ty Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.

The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions. Some are also facing weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Savannah Police respond to an early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who...
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River
Enmarket Arena
More Than an Arena: WTOC special report on the opening of the Enmarket Arena
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit

Latest News

A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris