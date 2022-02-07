Enmarket Arena now open, temporary parking plan in place

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Arena opening this past weekend served as a test for the City’s parking plan in the area.

Monday, we talked with Savannah leaders from the City and community members who live around the arena to see how it went.

From all accounts it seems like both Community Day on Saturday and the Riley Green concert Sunday night went smoothly as far as transportation and parking. The City knows that shows will only get more crowded moving forward though and has things they still want to improve.

It was a busy weekend here with Community Day and ribbon cutting. Followed by the arena’s first concert just the next day.

“It was a great dress rehearsal. The parking logistics I think worked maybe better even than we anticipated,” said Brett Bell, Chief Operating Officer, Savannah.

A temporary plan allowed thousands to park right by the arena on Saturday, but Sunday used the guidelines that will be in effect moving forward. That means limited reservation-only parking by the arena and shuttles bringing people over from the Civic Center.

“The people who took shuttles essentially had zero wait, so we want to look for ways to maximize shuttle usage for future shows.”

That’s not the only thing he believes went well saying the plan to block off residential streets around the arena seemed to be a success.

“For the most part, I did a walk through at night and it looked pretty good but certainly we want to get feedback from the residents.”

The man who lives here, as close to Enmarket Arena as anyone, agrees and is surprised at how well it went.

“It was fine. It was good. I ain’t lying, it’s shocked me. I thought they were going to have a lot of trouble, but they didn’t,” said Samuel Neson Jr. who lives across the street from Enmarket Arena.

He’s been here since far before there was a stadium outside his front door.

“My parents built this house. I was 12-years-old when they bought this property and built this house,” said Neson Jr.

Now, he’s 83, and happy with how the city kept concert-goers from parking around his home.

“Now last night was good too because they had it blocked off and couldn’t park in here, they had to park down there and, on that street that was it.”

He even got to enjoy the concert himself.

“I enjoyed listening to the music, I was sitting in my front room and hear the band over there and it was good.”

Something he hopes will continue along with the success of the City’s parking plan.

“So far the feedback we’ve gotten has been overwhelmingly positive, so we’re thrilled so far with how it’s going.”

Although by all accounts the first weekend went according to plan, the City still wants to improve their signage and better the plan for those picking up or dropping people off.

Mask policy

Enmarket Arena policy states that masks are required, but pictures Sunday last night’s concert seem to show a lack of masks being worn in the crowd, bringing up concerns for some looking to go to shows in the coming months.

Mayor Van Johnson, who opened the arena on Saturday by cutting the ribbon and was in attendance at Sunday’s Riley Green concert, says he knows it’s going to be tough to enforce masks in a concert setting, but the level of masking is worrisome nonetheless.

“We hate to become more restrictive, but we’ll do what we have to do so we’ll leave that to our operator to determine. I was in there last night and I saw the same... not a lot of masks and that’s concerning to me,” Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor posted photos that show many people mask-less, and says the last thing they want is for these concerts to spread COVID around Savannah.

“You want people to have a good time, but on the other end we’re in the middle of a pandemic and so we don’t want an event in our arena to become the next super spreader.”

Interestingly, while this was the case Sunday night, most people at Community Day were masked as the community got to see the arena for the first time. There’s obvious differences between the two days, a concert obviously being dark and keeping people in the same seat versus community day involving a lot of walking around near security and event staff. But moving forward, the City will hope for a level of masking more like Saturday than Sunday night.

