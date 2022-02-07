Sky Cams
Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline's request
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s request(Source: Frontier Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request

Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.

The grounding comes on the same day Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced they are merging in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

