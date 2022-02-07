Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The average cost of gas has surged to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel is the most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Savannah Police respond to an early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who...
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River
Enmarket Arena
More Than an Arena: WTOC special report on the opening of the Enmarket Arena
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit

Latest News

Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Flower shops are seeing the same economic issues as any other retailer.
Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
LIVE: Biden holds press conference with German chancellor amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Chatham Co. Animal Services hosting virtual meeting