Junior Achievement Discovery Center now open

By Tim Guidera
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big day on the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University.

The first students will be welcomed inside the Junior Achievement Colonial Group Discovery Center on Monday morning. This is a brand new facility focusing on immersive business education.

Because the Discovery Center is designed for middle school students to help them better understand how business and their own community works.

Camille Russo, vice president of marketing for Junior Achievement of Georgia, joined Morning Break.

