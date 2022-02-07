Jury selection begins for federal hate crimes trial for 3 men convicted in Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have already been convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in a state-level case, but now the same three defendants head to federal court charged with hate crimes.

Thirty potential jurors made it through Monday, the first day of the trial. Jury selection will continue through the end of the week.

Defendants Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan appeared alongside their attorneys.

The white men are accused of a racially motivated crime and attempted kidnapping in their pursuit of Arbery, who was black, as he jogged through their neighborhood and was killed on Feb 23, 2020.

All have pleaded not guilty after Greg and Travis withdrew from a plea deal last week.

One thousand people have been summoned from 43 different Georgia counties for jury selection in the federal trial.

Monday, all the individual questions for jurors were done in private so we don’t know what they were asked or how they answered. But federal judge Lisa Wood said beginning Tuesday, individual questions will be done in the courtroom.

The only questions that will be asked in private will be personal questions about views on race and to discuss someone’s medical condition.

The judge says she expects the court will have more than enough qualified jurors by Monday. That’s when attorneys will ask more questions of the pool and begin issuing their strikes.

Out of the pool, 16 people will be sworn in as jurors with four of them considered alternates.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The trial is expected to begin next week and could last two weeks.

