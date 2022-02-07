Local women feeding the homeless during 30 day challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One local woman is putting her own time and resources into helping the homeless across the Coastal Empire.

Deborah Townes says she’s spent thousands of dollars out of her own pocket to put on this “challenge” as she calls it. She hopes that providing this food can help provide new opportunity to those in need.

For the past 26 days, she has come to the homeless camp just under the Truman Parkway on President Street.

She unloads her car full of food and sets up a meal for the people who live there.

“They’re really desperate out here, they’re really in need,” said Townes.

It’s all part of a 30 day challenge she started on her own to provide food for those in need.

It started when she happened to be driving by one day and saw the conditions the people there were experiencing.

“Once I got down here, it touched my heart,” said Townes. “When I went home, I couldn’t even sleep. I just stayed up praying, and I said ‘Lord what can I do?’”

So she took action.

And with some financial support from friends and family she set out to return to this camp each day for 30 days to feed the homeless.

“A lot of them just feel like they’ve been rejected, that they’re by themself and nobody cares. That was my drive and purpose right then and there,” said Townes.

The challenge has proven to just that.

“My day is long, trust me,” said Townes. “I gotta buy the food and then I gotta prepare it and it’s just me doing it.”

And she arrives each day, rain or shine.

“I come out here in the rain. You should see me. It’ll be raining, it’ll be cold,” said Townes. “Whether it’s cold, whether it’s hot, I’m still committed to them.”

And the people who live there feel that commitment.

“I thank y’all for giving me some food. Because some days I wake up and I don’t have anything,” said Christopher Stalworth, a 10 year resident of the camp.

But Townes hopes that with the meals she provides, she can also provide some opportunities for those who live there.

“Some of them have said they want jobs. Some of them are desperate for places to go. I want to be the person that helps them to make a change in this,” said Townes.

And no matter how much money or work is involved in the challenge Townes feels a connection to the people she serves.

“It’s somebody’s brother, it’s somebody’s mother, it’s somebody’s child out here. And a couple people said to me ‘Oh you want to go down there?’ I said yes because they’re real,” said Townes.

As Townes closes out the final days of her challenge, she hopes that she get more people involved in the future and hopefully be able to provide more food to more places.

