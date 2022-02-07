Rep. Carter honors Doug Weathers on House floor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you may remember, Doug Weathers was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this year.

Now he is being recognized on the House floor.

Representative Buddy Carter honoring Doug’s accomplishments with a few words.

“Doug has been a titan of Georgia Broadcasting since 1962 when he first began presenting the news. Starting as 1954 as a news editor, Doug worked his way through running the projector, operating studio cameras and helping with production until he was tapped to host. When it comes to news Doug truly is a jack of all trades,” Rep. Carter said.

Rep. Carter spoke for about a minute on the floor about Doug.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.