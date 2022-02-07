Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Rep. Carter honors Doug Weathers on House floor

Doug Weathers - GAB Hall of Fame inductee
Doug Weathers - GAB Hall of Fame inductee
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As you may remember, Doug Weathers was inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this year.

Now he is being recognized on the House floor.

Representative Buddy Carter honoring Doug’s accomplishments with a few words.

“Doug has been a titan of Georgia Broadcasting since 1962 when he first began presenting the news. Starting as 1954 as a news editor, Doug worked his way through running the projector, operating studio cameras and helping with production until he was tapped to host. When it comes to news Doug truly is a jack of all trades,” Rep. Carter said.

Rep. Carter spoke for about a minute on the floor about Doug.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Savannah Police respond to an early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who...
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River
Enmarket Arena
More Than an Arena: WTOC special report on the opening of the Enmarket Arena
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit

Latest News

Junior Achievement Discovery Center now open
Junior Achievement Discovery Center now open
Junior Achievement Discovery Center now open
Junior Achievement Discovery Center now open
Critz Tybee Run Fest day two
Runners lace up their shoes for Critz Tybee Run Fest day two
2022 Freedom Walk this Saturday on Hilton Head Island
2022 Freedom Walk this Saturday on Hilton Head Island