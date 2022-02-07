Savannah City Council go over accomplished goals from the past 2 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders got together Monday to evaluate what they’ve accomplished over the last two years and then plan out where they want to be after the next two.

We’ve officially reached the halfway point of this council and out of a list of more than 100 goals they brought to the table in 2020, the council says they’re pleased at what they’ve been able to complete and get started - especially throughout a pandemic.

“I didn’t realize that we had done that much,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

At the start of the visioning session, Mayor Johnson scrolled through a list of more than 100 goals the council laid out two years ago. He says all the green and yellow dots, symbolizing completed projects and projects in the works, speak to the strength of Team Savannah.

“This is representative government at its best.”

A visioning session, like this, serves as a way for the council to re-group and set new goals.

“What’s the next great, big thing? I think that’s the big question for our city council,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

Alderman Nick Palumbo says as the city is ever-changing, so should their priorities. Council members spent the session writing down and sharing goals for the city when it comes to things like public safety, infrastructure, and poverty reduction.

“It’s all about serving them and serving the people, so the best way to do that is to frequently reassess and check-in,” said Palumbo.

Alderman Palumbo says one of the priorities he wrote down encompasses better neighborhood street safety.

“On average 22 Savannahians each year are killed in automotive driver accidents; through safer design we can cut that number down to zero,” said Palumbo.

Mayor Johnson says many of these goals hung on the wall are attainable.

“We’ve done an amazing amount of work. We’ve made significant progress on many other things and so we can use that same enthusiasm, that same vision to get us through the next two years,” said Mayor Johnson.

Mayor Johnson says they hope to do these visualizing sessions every year moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.