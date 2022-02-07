Savannah mayor highlights two issues discussed while in Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city leaders are back in town after traveling to Atlanta for Savannah-Chatham Day. That day is an opportunity for local leaders to advocate on behalf of the citizens at the state level.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says it went well overall and after meeting with them, he feels hopeful that the issues they brought to the state legislators were heard.

Mayor Johnson says there were several ticket items city leaders made sure to discuss in Atlanta after not being able to do so last year because of the pandemic. He says one at the top of the list is legislation related to gun violence. He says it’s important that the hundreds of guns the police department confiscates get destroyed and don’t end up back on the streets.

Mayor Johnson says hotel/motel tax was another, which is something they’ve brought to the state before. He says the city is asking to pass the change of category for hotel/motel tax.

“We just don’t think it’s right that Savannah residents have to pay all of the cost associated with tourism. We want to be able to spread that cost to those who visit here. It’s reasonable, it makes sense, and it’s a benefit to our residents and so we’re continually asking our state legislature and our local delegation to support that,” Mayor Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says it’s important for the city to keep pressing the relationship they have with state leaders so that what’s important to them can be important at the state level, too.

