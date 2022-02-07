Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man Sunday morning.

Officers say around 3 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Congress and Whitaker streets when they heard gunfire.

Police then located Markieth Wright with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the corner of Congress and Drayton streets.

Wright was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department.

