Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street

Police lights
Police lights(WTOC (custom credit) | WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man Sunday morning.

Officers say around 3 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Congress and Whitaker streets when they heard gunfire.

Police then located Markieth Wright with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the corner of Congress and Drayton streets.

Wright was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savannah Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who...
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit
VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
VIDEO: Police trying to identify Thunderbolt armed robbery suspect
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Bill to propose removing income tax for veterans in Ga.
Enmarket Arena
Going to the Enmarket Arena’s community day? Here’s information on parking

Latest News

Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Savannah Police respond to an early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
According to the Burton Fire District, firefighters responded to a house fire on Ramsey Road...
House fire under investigation in Burton
Enmarket Arena
More Than an Arena: WTOC special report on the opening of the Enmarket Arena
Critz Tybee Run Fest day two
Runners lace up their shoes for Critz Tybee Run Fest day two