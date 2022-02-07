Savannah woman credits clinic for COVID long haul patients with saving her life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking at Ella Campbell today you’d probably never know it.

A woman now so full of life, just 6 months ago feared her life may have been coming to an end.

“It just felt useless and hopeless. I thought, ‘well, I’m older now so maybe this is it,’” said Campbell.

After being diagnosed with COVID in August, she spent the next two months fighting long haul symptoms of the virus.

“I was dizzy, I couldn’t hardly walk, I couldn’t hardly smell, I had no appetite and I am an eater I love to eat,” Campbell says.

That plus memory loss and trouble breathing and talking, “that COVID was a nightmare, it was a nightmare.”

Just when she thought she’d never wake up from her nightmare, she heard about a new clinic.

“We’re dealing with patients who had the delta variant last year and we’re also getting new referrals for patients who have the omicron variant,” said Memorial Health Outpatient Therapy Manger Carty Powers.

A clinic just for patients dealing with long haul COVID, like Campbell.

“When I got here, I was just determined. I couldn’t live like this, so I want to get better.”

In October her rehab began, from physical therapy to work on her memory and speech.

But perhaps most importantly Campbell says, “they kind of gave me hope when I was feeling hopeless.”

Giving her hope, and the tools to get better, which, she did.

“It’s just remarkable. I never thought I’d be standing here,” said Campbell.

Standing, and walking back to the life she once feared she’d never have again.

A bittersweet victory, “she was just so well liked by all of our therapists. She was part of the family here at memorial,” said Powers.

A part of her family she’ll surely never forget.

Since the long haul rehab clinic opened in September they say they’ve seen more than 100 patients and don’t expect it to slowdown anytime soon.

