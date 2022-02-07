SCAD offers tours highlighting Black history in Savannah

Sky Cams
By Hayley Boland and Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Super Museum Sunday, the Savannah College of Art and Design kicked off the day with a special, free bus tour highlighting the city’s rich African-American history.

Group by group, tourists and locals alike visited important sites of Black history in Savannah.

“We’re highlighting SCAD’s commitment to preserving black history in Savannah. So, the tour is really a focus on SCAD’s relationship with the African American community and the contributions we made,” said Darrell Naylor-Johnson, a tour guide for the day and SCAD’s senior director of library services.

Stops included historical films, as well as sites of sit-ins during the Civil Rights Movement.

“It’s so important for us to recognize representation. So, when we see ourselves in history, it’s very important to look forward to understand oneself,” said Naylor-Johnson.

Attendees say the tour was an important educational experience.

“If you don’t know your history, anybody’s history, you’re guaranteed to trip into the same thing again,” said Squire Payton of Savannah.

The day even featured a special guest, American Idol winner Candice Glover. Organizers say they’re thrilled with the turnout.

“It’s really amazing, the attendance, small children, families, diversity of backgrounds, all participating in the event today. It’s what we do at SCAD, we celebrate diverse voices and so having that type of participation in the event today was wonderful,” said Naylor-Johnson.

Organizers say about 300 people joined the bus tour Sunday.

