The sun will come out tomorrow...for some.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clouds are as thick as thieves today, though we’ve remained dry since some morning rain. The coastal low is pulling away from Charleston and will continue to move north/northeast. The next batch of steadier rain won`t arrive until this evening from the west-southwest. Temps will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Even though light rain will be moving in, additional rainfall amounts should only be a few hundredths of an inch. The bulk of the light rain should shift offshore during Tuesday by sunrise. So Daybreak Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with temps near 40° give or take a degree or two either side of I-95 and cloudy. Through the late afternoon, we should start to see some sunshine, but don’t count on it especially if you live in the Lowcountry, the islands, and Darien. Afternoon temps should rebound a little with highs near 57°.

Wednesday will be be a sunny day but a cold start with temperatures dipping just below freezing for several cities away west of I-95 with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Thursday fewer cities start near freezing, closer to 40° and we all warm up to the mid to upper 60s. A dry cold front moves through Thursday with just a few clouds but no rain, and it doesn’t do much in dropping temperatures for Friday, perhaps just a few degrees for afternoon highs, but still in the 60s.

Another cold front will move in late Saturday into Sunday with our next rain chance. Computer models differ on how much rain we’ll see so we’ll be fine tuning the forecast all week.

Stay Safe!

JErtle

