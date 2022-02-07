Suspect arrested for early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that left one woman injured.

Investigators say they’ve arrested 26-year-old Christopher Kittles in connection to the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Gwinnett Street.

Officers responded to the area around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. One woman did suffer non-life-threatening injuries. She is recovering at an area hospital.

Local residents said Kittles was someone lots of people in the community knew and described the shooting as senseless. However, many said they were not surprised to hear of another shooting given that four people were shot just a block away last month.

This shooting happened within close proximity to a nearby elementary school and churches.

As for Kittles, he is in custody at the Chatham County Jail.

There’s no word though on the relationship between him and the victim.

