Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Suspect arrested for early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street

Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that left one woman injured.

Investigators say they’ve arrested 26-year-old Christopher Kittles in connection to the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Gwinnett Street.

Officers responded to the area around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. One woman did suffer non-life-threatening injuries. She is recovering at an area hospital.

Local residents said Kittles was someone lots of people in the community knew and described the shooting as senseless. However, many said they were not surprised to hear of another shooting given that four people were shot just a block away last month.

This shooting happened within close proximity to a nearby elementary school and churches.

As for Kittles, he is in custody at the Chatham County Jail.

There’s no word though on the relationship between him and the victim.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, recovered the body of a man who...
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office, other agencies recover body of man who fell into Ogeechee River
Enmarket Arena
More Than an Arena: WTOC special report on the opening of the Enmarket Arena
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka at the RBC Heritage.
Bluffton mayor awarded $50 million in defamation lawsuit

Latest News

Update on COVID-19
Bulloch Co. leaders ‘cautiously optimistic’ with latest COVID update
Imperial Sugar refinery, images courtesy Chatham Emergency Management Agency.
14 years since 14 killed in Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion
Ella Campbell
Savannah woman credits clinic for COVID long haul patients with saving her life
Savannah, Ga.
Savannah City Council go over accomplished goals from the past 2 years
Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street