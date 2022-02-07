Sky Cams
Train derails in Douglas

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A train has derailed in Douglas, according to the Douglas Police Department.

Douglas police said emergency personnel and crews are on the scene and ask people to avoid the area and expect delays.

Madison and Peterson Avenues are blocked at this time.

WALB News 10 has crews headed to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Be aware there is a train derailment in the area in the area is McDonald Rd and Fales Ave. Emergency personnel and...

Posted by Douglas GA Police Department on Monday, February 7, 2022

