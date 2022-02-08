2022 SCAD Savannah Women of Vision

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four new gold relief portraits will soon call the Savannah College of Art and Design home, but it’s the women they’ll immortalize that we’re celebrating Tuesday night.

SCAD announced it’s honorees for the 2022 Savannah Women of Vision. It’s a way to celebrate Georgia history and Savannah’s trailblazers.

This year’s honorees are Linda J. Evans, Sarah Mills Hodge, Joyce Roche and Gale Singer. The quartet are known in the community as business women, educators, advocates and more.

All four also embody the qualities SCAD founder and president Paula Wallace has in mind when she created the award - valor, altruism and intellect.

But as 2022 Honoree Joyce Roche told WTOC, it’s an award that does so much more.

“As much as we can show and have visible representation to women and just younger people in general of the possibilities of...don’t limit yourself. There are incredible opportunities, and I always say in today’s world the opportunities are even more vast than they’ve ever been. It’s all about trying to be there to show that yes - there is the ability to something maybe beyond what you thought was possible.”

The 2022 Savannah Women of Vision will be honored at a public event this Friday at the Arnold Hall Theater on Bull Street.

But you’ll have a chance to visit the group, along with past honorees year round. Those portraits will be hung in the Savannah Women of Vision Gallery in Arnold Hall, along with the 17 other women who have been inducted since 2016.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

