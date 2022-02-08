Sky Cams
Appling County jailor arrested, charged with assault

William Rentz
William Rentz(Appling County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An Appling County jailor has been arrested and charged with assault.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI on Feb. 2 to investigate allegations of an assault on an inmate.

The results of a preliminary investigation found Appling County jailor William Rentz, 60, assaulted an inmate while the inmate was being restrained. Rentz was arrested on one count of aggravated assault, one count of violation of oath of office, and one count of battery.

Rentz was processed on the charges at the Appling County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (912-367-8120) or the GBI Region 4 office (912-389-4103)

