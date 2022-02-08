Sky Cams
Budweiser Clydesdales not coming to Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade

A file photo of the Budweiser Clydesdales.
By Jamie Ertle
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will not be in Savannah for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The Budweiser Clydesdales’ social media page responded to a request from WTOC about their upcoming schedule, and unfortunately for many local fans, the spectacular horses will not be in the year’s parade.

The Clydesdales have not been to a Savannah parade since 2018.

For more information on the Clydesdales or to see their upcoming events, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

