Budweiser Clydesdales not coming to Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will not be in Savannah for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The Budweiser Clydesdales’ social media page responded to a request from WTOC about their upcoming schedule, and unfortunately for many local fans, the spectacular horses will not be in the year’s parade.
The Clydesdales have not been to a Savannah parade since 2018.
