Budweiser Clydesdales not coming to Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Budweiser Clydesdales will not be in Savannah for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The Budweiser Clydesdales’ social media page responded to a request from WTOC about their upcoming schedule, and unfortunately for many local fans, the spectacular horses will not be in the year’s parade.

The Clydesdales have not been to a Savannah parade since 2018.

For more information on the Clydesdales or to see their upcoming events, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.