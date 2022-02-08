Sky Cams
College communities seeing drop in COVID cases

( From Georgia Southern University )
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in December and January, college communities nationwide braced for a rise in COVID cases, illnesses, or worse. Weeks later, those numbers are dropping.

Four weeks in to a new semester and Georgia Southern Health officials say they’ve seen a sharp drop in the number of new COVID cases on their campuses.

The number of campus cases has dropped from 266 two weeks ago to 123 last week. Those numbers include the Statesboro, Armstrong, and Liberty campuses. Physicians say many worried what kind of surge universities would face as Omicron spread during the time of holiday break and hundreds of students could return to their school already exposed. They take this decrease as a good sign.

“We saw a significant surge in cases, and even in asymptomatic testing. But the severe illness has been significantly blunted,” said Dr. Angela Gerguis.

She urges everyone in the university community to wear masks when indoors or around others and limit possible exposure.

She says they continue to offer free testing for faculty, staff, and students.

