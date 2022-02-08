Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Development progress surrounding new Statesboro soccer stadium

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction work at a certain spot in Statesboro has plenty of attention these days - from soccer fans to people who get excited about... shopping.

Almost four years ago, we told you about plans to build a soccer stadium and a major retail complex. Delays have some people wondering if it will happen.

Construction on what might be Statesboro’s most anticipated development has turned this former cotton field into an ant hill of activity.

Construction crews and equipment worked on the site that will house a new Publix store as the flagship of a large development that will hold stores, restaurants and more. The developer says delays in the four-year old project can be summed up in one word.

“The pandemic clearly threw a two-year weight around our necks. But we’re unfreezing and moving now,” said Darin Van Tassell, developer.

He anticipates the grocery store being ready by October. Just across the street, clearing and grading continues on what will become Tormenta soccer’s 5,500 seat stadium and retail space. Van Tassell says the team will play at least some 2022 games on this space.

“We’ll get the field, the lights, some of the stands, the scoreboard, all the things that allow us to start playing while the construction is happening around it.”

While Publix will be the biggest single business, the property will have a little bit of everything.

“We’re also in the neighborhood of moving really fast on multi-family, single family, commercial.”

We’ll continue to follow the project and let you know any developments.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Suspect arrested for early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
The train derailment scene was cleared.
Update: Douglas train derailment scene cleared
A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family...
‘My wife and I have both had nightmares’, victim shot in home burglary recounts that night

Latest News

One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club
One acquitted, two reach pleas in 2019 fatal shooting at Sam’s Club
National Parks Service conducting study in Beaufort’s historic district
National Parks Service conducting study in Beaufort’s historic district
College communities seeing drop in COVID cases
College communities seeing drop in COVID cases
2022 SCAD Savannah Women of Vision
2022 SCAD Savannah Women of Vision