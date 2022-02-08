Development progress surrounding new Statesboro soccer stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction work at a certain spot in Statesboro has plenty of attention these days - from soccer fans to people who get excited about... shopping.

Almost four years ago, we told you about plans to build a soccer stadium and a major retail complex. Delays have some people wondering if it will happen.

Construction on what might be Statesboro’s most anticipated development has turned this former cotton field into an ant hill of activity.

Construction crews and equipment worked on the site that will house a new Publix store as the flagship of a large development that will hold stores, restaurants and more. The developer says delays in the four-year old project can be summed up in one word.

“The pandemic clearly threw a two-year weight around our necks. But we’re unfreezing and moving now,” said Darin Van Tassell, developer.

He anticipates the grocery store being ready by October. Just across the street, clearing and grading continues on what will become Tormenta soccer’s 5,500 seat stadium and retail space. Van Tassell says the team will play at least some 2022 games on this space.

“We’ll get the field, the lights, some of the stands, the scoreboard, all the things that allow us to start playing while the construction is happening around it.”

While Publix will be the biggest single business, the property will have a little bit of everything.

“We’re also in the neighborhood of moving really fast on multi-family, single family, commercial.”

We’ll continue to follow the project and let you know any developments.

