Drying out with a gradual warm up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Light overnight showers will lead to damp roads early this morning as temperatures start out in the low to mid 40s.

Although some showers are still around before daybreak, we’ll see a drying trend throughout the day. High temperatures will rebound to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon, with clouds clearing for some!

Highs will still be below average today, but it'll be warmer than the last two afternoons! pic.twitter.com/CP8CAH78id — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) February 8, 2022

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 7:35PM I 6.2′ 1:41PM I 1.5′ 7:48PM

Temperatures drop back into the 40s after sunset, so dress warm if you have errands to run Tuesday evening!

Temperatures will be slow to climb this afternoon, but we'll dry out throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/hJ2U3NjIJm — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 8, 2022

The rest of the clouds clear out overnight into Wednesday morning. Inland communities west of I-95 will start out near freezing, with mid 30s likely at sunrise around Savannah. Warmer weather builds in during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s along with mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon. Our next chance of rain arrives this weekend, eying Sunday right now. However, there isn’t much agreement within long-range models so don’t cancel any plans yet!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.