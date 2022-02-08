Sky Cams
Drying out with a gradual warm up!

First Alert Weather
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Light overnight showers will lead to damp roads early this morning as temperatures start out in the low to mid 40s.

Although some showers are still around before daybreak, we’ll see a drying trend throughout the day. High temperatures will rebound to the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon, with clouds clearing for some!

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.7′ 7:35PM I 6.2′ 1:41PM I 1.5′ 7:48PM

Temperatures drop back into the 40s after sunset, so dress warm if you have errands to run Tuesday evening!

The rest of the clouds clear out overnight into Wednesday morning. Inland communities west of I-95 will start out near freezing, with mid 30s likely at sunrise around Savannah. Warmer weather builds in during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s along with mostly sunny skies.

Dry weather continues into the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon. Our next chance of rain arrives this weekend, eying Sunday right now. However, there isn’t much agreement within long-range models so don’t cancel any plans yet!

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

