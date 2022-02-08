Effingham County holds public workshop to update zoning codes

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County is asking for the public’s help. The county manager says as they are transitioning from a rural county to more of an urbanized area, they need to make some changes.

On Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the county will hold a public workshop in person or you can join online to help make some changes to zoning codes in the county. The updates will all go into the comprehensive plan for the county’s future.

They will be using input from the county combined with input from stakeholders including, the school district, homebuilders and environmental experts. The Effingham County manager, Tim Callanan, says for years they have been just putting band aids on the zoning code, but they need to take time to fix it and update the guidelines all together.

Callanan says zoning codes are a tough balance between property rights and the opinions of the community. “Just to make the corrections when it comes to things like re zoning for subdivisions and growth and what’s acceptable to be next to one particular use versus another particular use,” said Tim Callanan, the Effingham County Manager.

If you have some thoughts on the future of zoning in the county, no matter how small, they want to hear from you. Tuesday night’s meeting will be the first of many for public input over the next year.

It’s all happening in person at the county administrative complex on 804 S Laurel Street in Springfield or you can join in on zoom.

-Meeting ID: 836 0259 5536

-Passcode: 875925

