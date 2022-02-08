Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Effingham County holds public workshop to update zoning codes

Effingham County SPLOST
Effingham County SPLOST(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County is asking for the public’s help. The county manager says as they are transitioning from a rural county to more of an urbanized area, they need to make some changes.

On Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the county will hold a public workshop in person or you can join online to help make some changes to zoning codes in the county. The updates will all go into the comprehensive plan for the county’s future.

They will be using input from the county combined with input from stakeholders including, the school district, homebuilders and environmental experts. The Effingham County manager, Tim Callanan, says for years they have been just putting band aids on the zoning code, but they need to take time to fix it and update the guidelines all together.

Callanan says zoning codes are a tough balance between property rights and the opinions of the community. “Just to make the corrections when it comes to things like re zoning for subdivisions and growth and what’s acceptable to be next to one particular use versus another particular use,” said Tim Callanan, the Effingham County Manager.

If you have some thoughts on the future of zoning in the county, no matter how small, they want to hear from you. Tuesday night’s meeting will be the first of many for public input over the next year.

It’s all happening in person at the county administrative complex on 804 S Laurel Street in Springfield or you can join in on zoom.

Click here to join the zoom meeting.

-Meeting ID: 836 0259 5536

-Passcode: 875925

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigate homicide on Congress Street
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
Savannah Police say a woman was shot in the 1100 block of East Gwinnett Street early Sunday...
Suspect arrested for early morning shooting on East Gwinnett Street
A train derailed in the McDonald Road Fales Avenue area in Douglas.
Train derails in Douglas
Imperial Sugar refinery, images courtesy Chatham Emergency Management Agency.
14 years since 14 killed in Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion

Latest News

A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family...
‘My wife and I have both had nightmares’, victim shot in home burglary recounts that night
A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family...
A man is telling his story for the first time after he was shot while protecting his family from a burglar.
Jury selection begins for federal hate crimes trial for 3 men convicted in Arbery’s death
Savannah City Council go over accomplished goals from the past 2 years
Savannah City Council go over accomplished goals from the past 2 years