Evans Co. school leaders give COVID update

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School officials in Evans County say COVID cases among students are dropping.

Officials with Evans County Schools say they are at a pivotal point in dealing with the pandemic and will look into changing some of their COVID policies as case counts fall. District officials say their in school testing efforts will continue.

“Right now, our data is trending downward, but we will keep using this tool,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Dr. Toney Jordan.

A tool that has helped keep Evans County School students in the classroom. Last month, the district was the first in the region to offer in school COVID testing.

Even though parents were hesitant at first, testing numbers have risen.

“It started out kind of slow but the numbers are going up in terms of getting tested right there at the school.”

School officials tell WTOC that positivity rates among students in the county remain below 1 percent.

But even as the omicron variant wanes, testing in this rural county remains scarce.

Which is where this make shift testing site comes in.

It might not look like much, but those who work here say it’s helping to solve a very big problem.

“There’s a lot of line waiting at doctors offices. There’s not a lot of sights like this in our area. If I’m correct this is the only site like this,” said medical assistant Dana Moss.

Dana Moss helps run this free COVID testing site that sits right off Highway 280 in Hagan.

She says that the price of getting a test may be keeping people from coming.

“Costs are high. Most rapid tests are like 50 dollars at this point so we just want to help the community anyway we can.”

But as the testing effort across Evans County goes on, school officials say it may be time to reevaluate.

“We’re meeting with the Board of Education and we’ll be talking about the direction we’re going from this point forward.”

Dr. Jordan says those COVID policies will be discussed at an upcoming Board of Education meeting later this week.

