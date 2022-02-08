Get the vaccine and receive a $50 gift card from the Long County Health Department

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Health Department will give the first fifty people who are vaccinated on Feb 28, a $50 Visa Gift card.

This will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and Moderna vaccines are approved for people 18 and older. Both vaccines will be available for people to get.

“I was so sick, I really thought it was the end for me. I was preparing my family for the worst and getting it right with my soul. I got vaccinated without any hesitation because I understood I could contract the virus again.” RoseZena Baggs, Long County Board of Health member said.

Officials say the Omicron variant is highly contagious and getting the vaccine can lessen the risk of major health issues.

“I got vaccinated and boosted and I’m convinced that had I been able to do that before getting COVID, my case would have been much, much milder. If you get the vaccine and the booster and just do everything you need to do, you’ll be doing yourself, your family, and your community a big favor,” Baggs said.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at chdcovidvax.org.

In addition, appointments can be scheduled by calling 912-230-5506 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.