How to make fresh ricotta ravioli

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are less than one week out from Valentine’s Day, and if you still don’t have plans for your sweetheart you might want to make those reservations or start planning a date night at home!

Cooking up a meal for Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be intimidating, it just takes a little planning!

Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Stone & Webster, joined Morning Break in the studio with a dish you can try in your own kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.