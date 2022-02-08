Sky Cams
How to make fresh ricotta ravioli

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are less than one week out from Valentine’s Day, and if you still don’t have plans for your sweetheart you might want to make those reservations or start planning a date night at home!

Cooking up a meal for Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be intimidating, it just takes a little planning!

Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Stone & Webster, joined Morning Break in the studio with a dish you can try in your own kitchen.

