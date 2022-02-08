Woman pulled from water, being taken to hospital

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was pulled from the water near the bridge along GA 204 before the Veterans Parkway interchange.

According to a Chatham County Police Department lieutenant, a Savannah Police Department officer jumped in the water and helped pull the woman out.

She is described as stable and is being taken to a hospital.

The Chatham County Police Department, Savannah Police Department, and Savannah Fire responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.