Woman pulled from water, being taken to hospital

File photo of police lights.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was pulled from the water near the bridge along GA 204 before the Veterans Parkway interchange.

According to a Chatham County Police Department lieutenant, a Savannah Police Department officer jumped in the water and helped pull the woman out.

She is described as stable and is being taken to a hospital.

The Chatham County Police Department, Savannah Police Department, and Savannah Fire responded to the scene.

